HBO Max has released an official teaser trailer for their new upcoming fantasy TV series House of the Dragon, set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon takes place two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, and focuses heavily on House Targaryen. The so-called “Dance of the Dragons” is the name attributed to the Targaryen civil war that ultimately leads to their downfall. The series takes its source material from the book Fire & Blood by George R R Martin, penned back in 2018.

You can see the latest House of the Dragon teaser trailer below:

Here we get a glimpse of the main cast action, with houses Targaryen, Hightower, and Velaryon vying for power and influence. It has a very “Game of Thrones” feel, with different houses looking to play the political game and move for their own advantages when it suits them.

Lord Corlys Velaryon (played by Steve Touissant) sums it up best towards the end of the trailer with this line:

History does not remember blood. It remembers names.

As this plays, we get our crescendo payoff as Prince Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) sees a dragon, and we get our first glimpse of the winged beast for this series, as it breathes flame from its mouth. Dragons feature heavily in Martin’s Fire & Blood so it will be interesting to see their screen-time compared to the human conflict and politics. Needless to say though, this has our appetite well and truly whetted for the launch of the series later this year.

The first episode of House of the Dragon launches on HBO Max on August 21, 2022.