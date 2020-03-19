Trials of Mana has a free demo

If Trials of Mana is on your to buy or even to try list this demo will be for you. Square Enix has announced that the demo will be available on PC, PS4 and Switch. The demo is available for everyone from today ahead of the April 24 release date.

The demo will allow players to make a team of 3 from 6 characters available in Trials of Mana. You can explore the world and experience the beginning of each character’s story, seeing how everyone is intertwined. Progress made throughout the demo will also carry onto the full game.

On top of the demo there is a “The Sacred Sword Trailer” available just below this.

If you’re unsure which character to choose Square Enix has you covered in this respect. They have created a personality quiz to see which character suits you best. You’ll have a set amount of time to answer each question so you’ll need to be quick. Square Enix members who complete the quick will get a special character avatar portrait so they can fully show off. You can click on the link if you fancy taking the Trials of Mana Personality Quiz.

Finally, if you purchase or pre-purchase, physically or digitally, before May 21 on PS4 or Switch you can get a free goodie. You will receive the Rabite Adornment DLC which will allow players to gain more EXP up to level 10. If you pre-order digitally via the PS Store you will receive an exclusive avatar set featuring the six heroes. For those that pre-purchase or purchase on Steam, you will get the DLC as well as an exclusive wallpaper set.

Trials of Mana will be available on PC, PS4 and Switch from April 24. Now scroll on to see “The Sacred Sword Trailer”.