Guilty Gear Strive from Arc System Works is being published by Bandai Namco Entertainment in Europe

Arc System Works’ Guilty Gear Strive finally has a confirmed publisher for Europe and Australia. After partnering for Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco Entertainment is teaming up with Arc System Works once again to bring an Arc System Works Developed fighter to a larger audience with a new distribution deal.

“We are pleased to announce that BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT will be distributing the latest title in the Guilty Gear series, Guilty Gear -Strive-. I am surprised that the chit-chat I have exchanged with Harada-san a few years ago has come to fruition.” comments Daisuke Ishiwatari, General Director of Guilty Gear Series, “I wish this partnership will bring new joy to more users in Europe and Asia. We are working hard with BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT to get people in Europe and Asia to play Guilty Gear more than ever before. Please look forward to it!

I have always been thinking that it would be great to partner with ARC SYSTEM WORKS, and I’m happy we were able to push this forward. We wish to further enhance and promote the fighting game community together.” says Katsuhiro Harada, BANDAI NAMCO General Producer. “The continued collaboration between the two means we can bring more exciting games to every dojo around the world!”

Everything Arc System Works touches seems to turn to gold, so for fighting fans this new Guilty Gears installment should be a treat. A closed Beta will be happening from April 16th-19th, so more details will be coming soon about Strive.