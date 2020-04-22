A huge update has arrived for one of the online gaming giants, as there’s a new battlefield available in Black Desert Online alongside a bunch of new content.
“Awakened Enhancement
– With awakened enhancement, Adventurers can now enhance their gear above level 40 with Pristine Black Crystal. Each enhanced weapon or piece of armor gives the player more attack and defense points. You can craft a Pristine Black Crystal in the Refinery with Black Crystal or Black Stone. But be careful – the higher the level of enhancement, the lower the success rate of awakened enchantment is. Advice of Valks helps increase the success rate.
Secret Shultz Fortress
– Secret Shultz Fortress in North Mediah is the battlefield for the most powerful Adventurers in Black Desert Mobile, with even more amazing rewards and top-level loot. Adventurers who check out the Shultz Supply Sack can also find a plethora of rare and valuable items. If you’re looking to battle against higher level players for even more loot, this battlefield is the place for you. But it is advanced, so be sure to hone your skills before you enter”
For those who’d like more information on everything new in Black Desert Online, the patch notes can be found here.