Black Desert Online major expansion coming in June

Pearly Abyss has announced the date the next major expansion for Black Desert Online is coming. It’s called Land of the Morning Light, and it’ll be release on June 14th.

This was all confirmed via a developer commentary stream for Black Desert Online. Land of the Morning Light takes players “on a perilous journey through the mythical Land of the Morning Light. In it, Adventurers will be able to explore breath-taking landscapes filled with intricate architecture and unique vegetation, fight unique bosses at customised difficulty levels, and follow the expansion’s rich storytelling in a non-linear questline, which is realised by 80 cutscenes, 40 vignettes, and 6,000 fully-dubbed lines”.

It will cost €49.99 for a limited time, and you can check out the developer commentary video, below:

“I want adventurers to experience the Korean mediaeval era, its architecture, clothing, mythology, and joys and sorrows of life,” said Jaehee Kim, Executive Producer of Black Desert Online. “We felt that new adventures in a new region should not be the same as existing regions. You will now be able to enjoy each story with a sense of immersion, similar to reading a fairy tale or novel”

There will be new top tier gear pieces and accessories, mythical bosses to fight, and the developer says that “as players progress, they’ll obtain “Light Orbs” in limited quantities. Light Orbs are like points that enable players to enhance the Sun, Moon, or Earth attributes and deal more damage to the bosses and reduce the damage received. Pearl Abyss’ team has quietly developed a brand new boss, a monster called Imoogi, available globally on 14 June”.

Ultimately, there’s just a huge amount of content coming to the game when this launches, including traditional Korean houses and carrack, a new Summer season, and a lot more.

Land of the Morning Light is coming to the game on June 14th.