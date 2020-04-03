Arc Games has announced the single player adventure, Hob, is available for free on Epic Games Store. It won’t be available for long though as it’s back to its normal price, $19.99, from April 9.

Hob sees you head out on a journey through the ruins of a lost civilization. You’ll encounter strange creatures and come up against puzzles hidden throughout the world. There’s a trailer showing off more just after this.

For you Switch owners, The Definitive Edition can be found on the eShop if it tickles your fancy.