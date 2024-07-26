Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon is the third (and final) DLC, coming September

Gunfire Games has announced the third and final DLC pack for Remnant 2, and it’s coming in September and is called “The Dark Horizon”.

As you might have expected if you’ve been keeping up with all things Remnant 2, The Dark Horizon takes players to N’Erud, with the developer saying “only to discover that a bizarre phenomenon has taken hold. Stay tuned for more information and reveals as we get closer to the launch of The Dark Horizon!”

The team adds that “When we launched Remnant II one year ago, we promised the release of all three DLCs in this first year. We’ve made the difficult decision to move back the release of our third DLC, so that we have more time to deliver you the best possible experience that you deserve.”

With that in mind it seems that The Dark Horizon is going to be the biggest DLC so far. Gunfire Games says: “Not only have we packed this DLC full of even more of the Remnant greatness you’ve come to expect, we’re also hard at work on a brand-new game mode that will be free for everyone that we’ll reveal soon along with a new progression system.”

Lastly, the team ends the news by saying: “While we’re not happy about delaying this DLC release – one you’ve been itching to jump into already – we feel very lucky to see your ongoing support and loyalty to the Remnant franchise. The past year has been nothing short of amazing, and we’re glad that Remnant II and its DLCs have brought you as much joy as it has brought us creating this world for you. That said, we’re not quite done yet, more news about The Dark Horizon DLC will come soon!

Thank you once again for your continued support and for being an essential part of the Remnant family. We are excited for what the future holds and look forward to sharing more adventures with you.”

Remnant 2 is out now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. The final DLC is coming in September.