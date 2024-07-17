Remnant 2 is now available via PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Gunfire Games and Arc Games has announced that Remnant 2 is now available via the PlayStation Plus game catalog. This means if you have PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium, you can download it right now.

It’s the standard edition of the game, so won’t come with the DLC released so far (The Forgotten Kingdom, or The Awakened King), but there’s a huge amount of game in the standard edition anyway.

In our review of Remnant 2 we said: “Either solo or with others, the sense of wonder, curiosity, and sheer explorative joy can’t be denied. Every time you step through a new portal, you’re heading into a dungeon or area you can’t predict; every foggy boss door leads to a fight you can’t fully prepare for because you don’t know what’s coming. There are secrets on secrets, things you’ll walk right by the first time. There are multiple choices within each world, too; which characters to kill, and which to side with; whether to bend the knee or stand defiant; whether to save a world or doom it for your own reward. Despite a few shortcomings, Remnant 2 remains one of the most creative, fascinating, and compelling games of the last few years and stands as a testament to what this developer can do when they aim to impress.”

As well as Remnant 2, you can also now grab Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion for PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (also for PS4, and PS5). There are some other games being added to the overall catalog, and you can check out that list via the official blog post from Sony, here.

In case you’re curious, there are three tiers of PlayStation Plus, with “Essential” being the core model that lets you play multiplayer and grab some new games each month. “Extra” adds the game catalog these new titles are being added to, and “Premium” has all of that plus cloud gaming, and the classics catalog. The games for “Essential” tier this month are Borderlands 3, EA Sports NHL 24, and Among Us.

Remnant 2 is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.