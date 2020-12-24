Among Us review

Due to many of us having a lot more free time this year, Among Us has become one of the most played games of 2020. Thanks to its simplistic approach to gameplay and thrilling multiplayer, Innersloth‘s little video game that could has blown up around the world, two years after it sneaked its way onto mobile platforms. As the year draws to a close, Among Us has come to Nintendo Switch, and despite issues with voice communication, it’s just as good as all the other platforms it appears on.

In Among Us, between four and ten players will have to complete tasks aboard one of three spaceships whilst Impostors do whatever they can to throw a spanner in the works, literally, or just stab the shite out of you in a dark corner. Whether you are a crewmate or the dreaded impostor, Among Us never has you twiddling your thumbs. The tasks you have to complete are varied, including blasting nearby asteroids, fixing the reactor, downloading important data, and watering the plants. Even if you’re killed, you can still complete tasks as a ghost. Once everyone finishes their tasks, the Impostor loses – however, it’s never quite as simple as that.

Being the sneaky bastard who goes round killing the crew is so satisfying, especially if you manage to get away with it. You can also sabotage the ship which sends crewmates frantically running around to try and fix whatever you’ve done. You can hide in vents to avoid suspicion, or go around pretending to complete the jobs yourself. The most important thing you need to do is fit in and avoid giving yourself away.

If a crewmate comes across a dead body, or feels they might know who the impostor is, they can call an emergency meeting. It is here where the fun really begins, as everyone involved has to discuss who they think the impostor is. If you’re not sitting in a room with your family or friends, relying on the game’s keyboard to discuss is far from ideal. Thanks to touchscreen support, it’s much easier to type your thoughts, but when playing docked it takes a lot longer. Due to the Switch not having voice chat,those without Discord are left in the lurch. However, when you’re playing with people you know, Among Us is at its best.

Thanks to Among Us supporting crossplay, I was able to play with my wife and kids. Having to lie to my daughter’s faces was not something I was proud of, but you have to do what you have to do, right? Needless to say, my youngest daughter Hollie showed a very different side to herself. She’s ruthless, using her womanly wiles to play innocent and sweet, whilst hiding the fact she’s the one going round snapping necks and destroying the ship.

It’s exciting and hilarious, especially when you’re playing with others, but sometimes the community is less than welcoming. Innersloth are doing a fantastic job of making sure the player base are a decent bunch, but every now and again you encounter a real dick that doesn’t want to play the game in the way it was intended. This is only a rare occurrence, as most of the time the online community all want to have a blast.

Unlike the other versions, there aren’t any skins or pets available, but I’m sure that’s something Innersloth will be looking at as the weeks roll on. It’s by no means a gamechanger, but it would be nice to have some more diversity in the way your character looks. The spaceships are all vastly different from one another, which provides a different kind of game each time. Also, the tasks you need to complete vary depending on the location. Although it’s simple in its design, Among Us still has a pleasant look to it.

Among Us allows you to be devious, calculating, silent, or brash, but whatever method you choose, the fun is in the mystery of who the Impostor or Impostors could be. Now the game is on Nintendo Switch for under a fiver, it’s the perfect time to get involved, especially as you don’t have to put up with those annoying adverts. If you’ve yet to experience the joy that is Among Us, grab it now so you’ve got something great to play after your Christmas dinner.