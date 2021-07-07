Among Us Collector’s Editions coming later this year

Maximum Games has announced that they are partnering with Innersloth, Dual Wield Studio, and Robot Teddy to bring three exclusive Among Us Collector’s Editions to retail later this year. These Collector’s Editions are available to pre-order now. You don’t want to be the only suspicious-looking one in the crew, do you?

Crewmate Edition



Includes:

Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Impostor Edition



Includes:

Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box

Ejected Edition



Includes: