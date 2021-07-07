Among Us Collector’s Editions coming later this year

0 comments
Maximum Games has announced that they are partnering with Innersloth, Dual Wield Studio, and Robot Teddy to bring three exclusive Among Us Collector’s Editions to retail later this year. These Collector’s Editions are available to pre-order now. You don’t want to be the only suspicious-looking one in the crew, do you?
Crewmate Edition
Includes:
- Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
Impostor Edition
Includes:
- Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert
- Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her
- Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box
Ejected Edition
Includes:
- Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles
- Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content
- Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook
- Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman
- 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert
- Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her
- Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert
- Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert
- Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box