New Hyper Light Breaker trailer reveals “Breakers & Crowns”

Arc Games and developer Heart Machine have together released a new trailer and details for upcoming early access title, Hyper Light Breaker.

One nice fact is that there will be a “Hyper Light Bundle” which means if you buy that on Steam when Breaker is released, you will also get a free code for previous game, Hyper Light Drifter.

Here’s the new trailer, revealing the breakers and crowns for the first early access build of the game:

Following a series of short Breaker Reveal Trailers that showed off each Breaker (playable character) who will be available when Breaker launches in Early Access, a full-length trailer has been revealed that shows all the Breakers players can play as, along with the Crowns (bosses) players will face in action when players jump into the game at Early Access launch. Those who jump in when the game enters Early Access will find there are three unique Breakers (Vermillion, Lapis and Goro) to choose from and two challenging Crowns (Dro and Exus) to go up against. Most notably, players will discover each Breaker has their own distinct Sycoms (little robot companions, which are reminiscent of the ones you’d find in Hyper Light Drifter!) which serve as the foundation of a Breaker’s build and provide specific buffs and stat modifications. That said, players are able to customize their loadout any way they’d like for each Breaker. No matter what loadout players have, expect for the Crowns, Dro and Exus, to put up a fight.

The Hyper Light Bundle will be £24.99 and will be available from January 14th until the 28th. Heart Machine says: “Those who purchase the bundle will be able to experience the beloved 2D action adventure RPG, Hyper Light Drifter, and explore the Hyper Light universe in a whole new way with the open world rogue-lite Breaker that takes place decades before the events of Drifter! “.

Hyper Light Breaker is coming to PC early access via Steam on January 14th.