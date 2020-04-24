Intellivision’s Amico First Edition Pre-Sale Begins in Europe Next Week

Intellivision’s Amico console, the family-friendly unit designed with local multiplayer gaming in mind, will begin pre-sale next week. Not only that, it will be the First Edition version, which comes signed by creator Tommy Tallarico and Intellivision Europe President Hans Ippisch, and also includes a numbered, lenticular trading card and the digital soundtrack albums Earthworm Jim Anthology, MDK Soundtrack, Tommy Tallarico: Greatest Hits Vol. I and Tommy Tallarico: Greatest Hits Vol. II.

Before you get your hopes up too high, the Amico First Edition will begin its pre-sale in Germany only, exclusively at MediaMarkt and Saturn, with a recommended retail price of EUR 279. Further territories will be added in Summer 2020.

The Amico First Edition console itself comes with two wireless Bluetooth controllers, plus 6 pre-installed games, including Intellivision Skiing, Astrosmash and more, including one that hasn’t yet been announced.

The Intellivision Amico is set for release on October 10th 2020, with pre-sale of the First Edition starting in Germany on April 30th.