New Overwatch hero, Echo is live now on the servers

Brand new hero, Echo is now live on the Overwatch servers.

Echo is a multi-role evolutionary robot in the Damage category. She is now live across PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Abilities

Tri-Shot – Echo’s primary fire shoots 3 shots at once in a triangular pattern

Sticky Bombs – Echo’s secondary fire shoots a volley of sticky bombs that detonate after a short delay

Flight – Echo can surge forward quickly, then fly freely

Focusing Beam – Echo channels a beam for a few seconds, dealing very high damage to targets with less than half health

Duplicate – Echo’s ultimate will duplicate a targeted enemy hero and she gains use of their abilities

Glide – Echo’s passive ability allows her to glide whilst falling

In addition to Echo, the new competitive mode – Competitive Open Queue, has launched in the Arcade. It will run for roughly four weeks. This mode uses the standard Competitive Play rules, including Hero Pools and one-Hero limit, but has no role restrictions or role queues.

For more detailed information on Echo, visit her Hero page. You can watch her Origin Story below: