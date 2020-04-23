Papercraft hack and slash Book of Demons opening up on consoles

505 Games and SONKA have announced that Thing Trunk’s deck-building, papercraft hack and slash Book of Demons will be making its way on consoles at the end of April.

Book of Demons is a deck-building adventure game that is part parody and part tribute to hack and slash classics. It offers a spin on the classic tale of good and evil and saving the world from devilry. Players will need to wield magic cards instead of weapons in procedurally generated dungeons below the Old Cathedral.

Book of Demons has been developed in the Flexiscope engine, and players can divide the game into sessions of any length with the engine learning player pace to anticipate the time estimated to complete the next session.

The key features of Book of Demons are:

Three playable classes, each with different cards: Warrior, Rogue and Mage

40 cards with magical and legendary variants per character class

Three underground realms and epic Quest Boss battles

7 families of monsters with 70+ variations including custom traits and mechanics

Roguelike mode for fans seeking an extreme challenge

Four unlockable endgame difficulties in Freeplay mode after completing the campaign

Complete offering of cards ever released

Special grand finale surprise after defeating the insidious Archdemon

Book of Demons will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on 30 April priced at £19.99. For Nintendo Switch players there is currently a 10% pre-order discount in the Nintendo eShop.