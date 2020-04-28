Release date announced for Aokana – Four Rhythmns Across the Blue.

PQube and NekoNyan have announced the release date and Limited Edition version of Aokana – Four Rhythmns Across the Blue.

Aokana – Four Rhythmns Across the Blue is an award-winning visual novel about dreams, sports and love.

The Limited Edition of Aokana – Four Rhythmns Across the Blue will feature an exclusive artbook with 100 pages of art.

The story features a world where science invented anti-gravity shoes. Players will have the ability to freely fly through the skies, and a form of sport called the Flying Circus has become popular. Players will assume the role of Masaya, a former competitor that encounters a new student called Asuka.

Aokana – Four Rhythmns Across the Blue will launch on PlayStation 4 digitally and both digitally and physically for Nintendo Switch on 21 August.