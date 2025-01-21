Beyond the Ice Palace 2 staggered release dates announced

Publisher PQube has announced Beyond the Ice Palace 2 is coming soon, with staggered launch dates across platforms.

If you’re excited for the game, however, the dates aren’t too far apart, and are as follows:

PC (Steam, GoG & EPIC): Available starting Monday, 10th March 2025

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (Digital): Launches Tuesday, 11th March 2025

Physical Editions (PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch): Arrive in stores Thursday, 13th March 2025

The gothic tale of the ‘Cursed King’, ready to captivate a new generation with the allure of challenging gameplay all contained in a tomb of retro goodness, this revival is bursting with charm and sure to ignite the imaginations of players old and new. Fans of the original Beyond the Ice Palace have waited nearly three decades for the return of this iconic adventure. The sequel promises to deliver a modern yet nostalgic experience, with breathtaking visuals, a captivating soundtrack, and thrilling gameplay that both newcomers and long-time fans will love.

The team says: “This staggered release schedule ensures that everyone on all platforms can get stuck in on the same week, whether they prefer to play on PC, consoles, or collectors enjoying the weekend unboxing experience of a physical edition reminiscent of the past.”

Here’s some of the key features:

Reclaim Your Throne as the Cursed King: Embark on a journey of vengeance and redemption while seeking the sacred arrows shards to unlock your full power.

Beyond the Ice Palace 2 will be coming to various platforms this March.