Terraria console update 1.3.5 update is available from today

505 Games and Re-Logic, in partnership with Pipeworks Studios have announced the latest update for Terraria on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The latest in a long line of updates for the sandbox adventure game brings with it new furniture and armour sets, and marks a major milestone for players – the first time console players have content parity with the PC version.

Alongside the news of the update launching, it has been announced that more than 30 million copies of Terraria have been sold to players around the world. To celebrate 505 Games has released a fun video with hints and tricks titled Two Nights in Terraria.

For players new and old, there is a vibrant and highly-engaged community on Discord where members share advice, creations and more.

The update is live now, to find out more you can visit the Terraria official site.