The Humble Square Enix Collective Bundle is here

0 comments
Do you fancy some new games while also helping out charity? Then the latest humble bundle might be for you. Introducing the Square Enix Humble Bundle, or the Humble Square Enix Collective Bundle to give it its proper name. The bundle will be running from April 21-May 05 at 11am PT.
Onto the important part, what games can you expect from this bundle? Well here they are:
$1 or more
Paying $1 or more will get you:
- Oh My Godheads
- Goetia
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition
- Deadbeat Heroes
More than average price
If you pay for than the average price you will get access to the above and:
- The Turing Test
- Forgotton Anne
- Fear Effect Sedna
- Black The Fall
$10 or more
If you pay $10 or more you can get the above and the following:
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Boundless
- Tokyo Dark
- Battalion 1944