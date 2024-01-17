Outright Games extends Humble Bundle in support of UNICEF UK

Outright Games has recently teamed up with UNICEF UK by releasing its Heroes of Film & Television Humble Bundle, featuring over £450 worth of games, and has now extended the bundle length. The collection of titles features a bunch of family-friendly games from the heroes of film and television, such as Ben 10, Jumanji, and Ice Age. The Humble Bundle from Outright Games is supporting UNICEF Global’s program for children all over the world and the work the charity does in promoting education, health, and nutrition, responding to the needs of those impacted by conflict and natural disasters.

The bundle went on sale recently but Outright Games has confirmed it’s extended the deal until 25th January at 2am UK time. Here’s some more details on the original story, in case you missed it when it was announced.

Outright Games have entered into a first of its kind, long term partnership with UNICEF and will raise a minimum of £200,000 each year in support of UNICEF through the sale of special video game bundles featuring the biggest names in kids’ entertainment.

For those who aren’t sure what a Humble Bundle is, contributions follow a tiered structure to help players get the more they support. Outright Games has agreed that its share of proceeds goes straight to UNICEF UK. The bundle starts from £3.97 and you can go and buy the collection from the official website.

The complete list of games is as follows: