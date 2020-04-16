This week in GTA Online: Sale at Benny’s, double XP on Contact Missions, and more

There’s plenty coming to GTA Online this week, including discounts at Benny’s, double rewards on Contact Missions, and much more.

Benny’s Original Motorworks has plenty of discounts this week, including 70% off upgrading the following vehicles:

Bravado Banshee (900R)

Albany Buccaneer (Custom)

Vapid Chino (Custom)

Principe Diabolus (Custom)

Pfister Comet (Retro Custom)

Annis Elegy RH8 (Retro Custom)

Willard Faction (Custom/Custom Donk)

Pegassi FCR 1000 (Custom)

Progen Itali GTB (Custom)

Declasse Moonbeam (Custom)

Truffade Nero (Custom)

Albany Primo (Custom)

Declasse Sabre Turbo (Custom)

Vapid Slamvan (Custom)

Dewbauchee Specter (Custom)

Karin Sultan (RS)

Declasse Tornado (Custom)

Dundreary Virgo Classic (Custom)

Declasse Voodoo (Custom)

You’ll be able to get 2x GTA dollars and RP on Contact Missions for the entire week, and 3x GTA dollars and RP by competing in Keep the Pace. Bikers will be able to earn double cash on all weed business sales, and all Biker Business Resupplies are half off through April 22.

Players will also be able to grab some swag for free. the White Graphic Smoking Jacket, and the Bravado and Annis JPN tees are available at no extra cost. The top prize at The Diamond Casino & Resort is a customised Ocelot Pariah, along with all the usual prizes including cash, RP, clothing, and accessories.

There’s plenty of other discounts on a selection of vehicles and custom works, and certain business upgrades.

70% Off Benny’s Vehicle Upgrades and 50% Off Green Tire Smoke

40% Off Overflod Tyrant

60% Off Pegassi Zentorno

50% Off Weed Businesses, Upgrades & Supplies

As well as 60% Off Ocelot Ardent and 40% Off Mammoth Hydra

Finally, Twitch Prime members who link their accounts with Rockstar Games Social Club will receive 80% off the Buckingham Luxor and Buckingham Luxor Deluxe.