GTA Online introduces return of the Sprunk and eCola Challenge and more

Rockstar Games has announced all the latest rewards, challenges, and more coming to GTA Online, including the Sprunk and eCola Challenge. The challenge to drink 100 million cans in total by November 29 returns, where players will get chance to receive the new Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit, as well as a Sprunk x eCola livery and vanity plates which will be coming later in the year.
Along with the Sprunk x eCola Challenge, Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge is coming to GTA Online, which is set to offer special rewards for the entire community as long as players collectively complete $15,000,000,000 worth of Simeon Export requests by November 15.
The full list of rewards, discounts, and challenges coming to GTA Online this week are:
- 5X GTA$ for Taxi Work
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Kill Quota, VIP Work and Challenges
- Double GTA$ and RP on Import/Export Sell Missions
- New Sprunk & eCola Challenge: join the community to drink a combined 100 million cans of Sprunk and eCola by November 29 to unlock the new Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit and a Sprunk x eCola livery and vanity plates later this year
- Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge: Collectively complete GTA$15,000,000,000 worth of Simeon Export Requests by November 15 to earn a special livery later this year
- 50% off Executive Offices, Vehicle Warehouses, and HSW Conversions
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- Premium Test Ride: The Principe Deveste Eight
- This week’s HSW Time Trial takes place between Terminal and Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
- This week at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Vysser Neo, Pegassi Infernus, Grotti Cheetah, Bravado Banshee, and Ocelot Locust
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Übermacht Revolter and Emperor ETR1
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Obey 9F Cabrio, Progen GP1, and Pfister 811
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place in the Top 6 of the LS Car Meet Serries two days in a row to earn the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Ocelot Penetrator
- Vehicle Discounts: 50% off the Pegassi Infernus and Grotti Cheetah, 40% off the Obey 9F Cabrio, Progen GP1, Vysser Neo, Pfister 811, Ocelot Locust, and Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, and 25% off the Mammoth F-160 Raiju
- Gun Van Discounts: 20% off the Military Rifle, 40% off the Fireworks Launcher for GTA+ Members
- GTA+ Members: Free Ocelot Pariah, Boosted chance of finding Diamonds in The Diamond Casino Heist vault each week, 40% off Arcade Upgrades and Modifications, 50% off Super Yacht and Casino Penthouse Modifications, free clothing and much more