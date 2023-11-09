GTA Online introduces return of the Sprunk and eCola Challenge and more

Rockstar Games has announced all the latest rewards, challenges, and more coming to GTA Online, including the Sprunk and eCola Challenge. The challenge to drink 100 million cans in total by November 29 returns, where players will get chance to receive the new Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit, as well as a Sprunk x eCola livery and vanity plates which will be coming later in the year.

Along with the Sprunk x eCola Challenge, Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge is coming to GTA Online, which is set to offer special rewards for the entire community as long as players collectively complete $15,000,000,000 worth of Simeon Export requests by November 15.

The full list of rewards, discounts, and challenges coming to GTA Online this week are: