GTA Online | Grab the Grotti Brioso 300 in this week’s Criminal Enterprises update

Rockstar has announced this week’s update, Criminal Enterprises, for GTA Online, that introduces the Grotti Brioso 300 vehicle. To grab it, you need to pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from Benny’s Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to the man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody. Draw attention to all the right places with a range of unique mods and customization options.

The GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update also brings some new collectibles. Lamar’s venture into the cannabis industry has hit another snag: a delivery of exotic flowers from Liberty City went missing, and now there are 100 bags of LD Organics product strewn about the greater Los Santos area. Every package you collect will net you GTA$ and RP — plus collect all 100 for an additional GTA$ bonus and exclusive LD Organics merchandise.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Sprunk and eCola has hit a boiling point and it’s up to GTA Online players to decide which brand has cornered the market. Players can vote to support their favorite brand by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, drinking cans of each soda – available for free from vending machines, Convenience Stores, or Snack Bowls, and by claiming the free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit Outfits from any clothing store. The winning brand will reward all GTA Online players with their Hat, Parachute Bag, Varsity Jacket, and a GTA$300K bonus for logging in during the competition ending September 14.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises | Free items

Claim a free Declasse Hotring Sabre and eCola x Sprunk livery to wrap it in any time this week

Plus, all Melee Weapons, Red and Green Tire Smoke, and Sprunk and eCola liveries are free this week

GTAS and RP bonuses

Crime Scenes are scattered throughout the city for players to discover and search for pieces of the new Service Carbine and a GTA$ and RP bonus

Triple GTA$ and RP on the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series through September 14, 2022

4X GTA$ and RP on Lamar Contact Missions

Triple GTA$ and RP on Stockpile

New Vehicles

Visit the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom this week to see how Simeon is cashing in on the Sprunk vs. eCola chaos. Scope out this collection of vehicles, take them for a crucial test drive, or purchase them outright:

The Bravado Buffalo STX in Metallic Bright Green and the Sprunk Racing livery

The Lampadati Michelli GT in Classic Red and a throwback Vintage eCola livery

The Ocelot Jugular in Classic Garnet Red and Sport Stripes livery (30% off this week)

A Classic Bright Green Benefactor Schwartzer

A Vapid Dominator ASP decked out in Matte Red paint and the Black Classic Sports Stripe livery

GTA+

This month’s benefits for GTA+ Members include:

The Lampadati Corsita Sports Car

Upgrades for your Executive Office

Free clothing and accessories

50% Bonus GTA$ and RP on Operation Paper Trail

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises | Discounts

On top of this week’s Sprunk vs. eCola freebies, those looking to diversify their vehicular flock can purchase any of the cars below on sale. Plus, pick up a Nightclub and customize it to your exact specifications, all for 40% off.

Vapid Chino – 50% off

Pegassi Vacca – 50% off

Benefactor XLS – 50% off

Nightclubs – 40% off

Nightclub Upgrades and Modifications – 40% off

Declasse DR1 – 40% off

Progen PR4 – 40% off

Vapid Hustler – 40% off

Annis RE–7B – 40% off

Ocelot Jugular – 30% off

GTA Online available now