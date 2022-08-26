GTA Online | Grab the Grotti Brioso 300 in this week’s Criminal Enterprises update

Rockstar has announced this week’s update, Criminal Enterprises, for GTA Online, that introduces the Grotti Brioso 300 vehicle. To grab it, you need to pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from Benny’s Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to the man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody. Draw attention to all the right places with a range of unique mods and customization options.
The GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update also brings some new collectibles. Lamar’s venture into the cannabis industry has hit another snag: a delivery of exotic flowers from Liberty City went missing, and now there are 100 bags of LD Organics product strewn about the greater Los Santos area. Every package you collect will net you GTA$ and RP — plus collect all 100 for an additional GTA$ bonus and exclusive LD Organics merchandise.
Meanwhile, the rivalry between Sprunk and eCola has hit a boiling point and it’s up to GTA Online players to decide which brand has cornered the market. Players can vote to support their favorite brand by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, drinking cans of each soda – available for free from vending machines, Convenience Stores, or Snack Bowls, and by claiming the free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit Outfits from any clothing store. The winning brand will reward all GTA Online players with their Hat, Parachute Bag, Varsity Jacket, and a GTA$300K bonus for logging in during the competition ending September 14.
GTA Online Criminal Enterprises | Free items
- Claim a free Declasse Hotring Sabre and eCola x Sprunk livery to wrap it in any time this week
- Plus, all Melee Weapons, Red and Green Tire Smoke, and Sprunk and eCola liveries are free this week
GTAS and RP bonuses
- Crime Scenes are scattered throughout the city for players to discover and search for pieces of the new Service Carbine and a GTA$ and RP bonus
- Triple GTA$ and RP on the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series through September 14, 2022
- 4X GTA$ and RP on Lamar Contact Missions
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Stockpile
New Vehicles
Visit the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom this week to see how Simeon is cashing in on the Sprunk vs. eCola chaos. Scope out this collection of vehicles, take them for a crucial test drive, or purchase them outright:
- The Bravado Buffalo STX in Metallic Bright Green and the Sprunk Racing livery
- The Lampadati Michelli GT in Classic Red and a throwback Vintage eCola livery
- The Ocelot Jugular in Classic Garnet Red and Sport Stripes livery (30% off this week)
- A Classic Bright Green Benefactor Schwartzer
- A Vapid Dominator ASP decked out in Matte Red paint and the Black Classic Sports Stripe livery
GTA+
This month’s benefits for GTA+ Members include:
- The Lampadati Corsita Sports Car
- Upgrades for your Executive Office
- Free clothing and accessories
- 50% Bonus GTA$ and RP on Operation Paper Trail
GTA Online Criminal Enterprises | Discounts
On top of this week’s Sprunk vs. eCola freebies, those looking to diversify their vehicular flock can purchase any of the cars below on sale. Plus, pick up a Nightclub and customize it to your exact specifications, all for 40% off.
Vapid Chino – 50% off
Pegassi Vacca – 50% off
Benefactor XLS – 50% off
Nightclubs – 40% off
Nightclub Upgrades and Modifications – 40% off
Declasse DR1 – 40% off
Progen PR4 – 40% off
Vapid Hustler – 40% off
Annis RE–7B – 40% off
Ocelot Jugular – 30% off
