Deep Silver’s new game, Chorus: Rise as One revealed at Inside Xbox

A brand new space-flight shooter from Deep Silver called Chorus: Rise of One was announced during the Inside Xbox stream today. You play as Nara whilst piloting Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, as you take on a compelling, personal journey of redemption. You’ll unlock new weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter.

It looks amazing, and you can watch the announcement trailer below:

Chorus: Rise of One comes to Xbox One and Xbox Series X in 2021, and includes the Smart Delivery feature, meaning you only have to buy it once to play on both systems.