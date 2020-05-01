Games of May 2020 – Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Minecraft Dungeons, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and more

With 2019 finally done, 2020 started off a bit slow in January before slowly picking up speed in February, March, and April. If you missed the highlights of 2019, check out all our game of the year coverage here. 2019 was a really good year overall with superb releases on all platforms. While 2020 has some highly anticipated releases, May is a bit more relaxed as a follow up to April 2020 that had massive games. Here are the games to look forward to in May 2020:

May 5

John Wick Hex

(PS4)

May 7

Void Bastards

(PS4, Switch)

May 12

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

(PS4, Switch)

May 13

Super Mega Baseball 3

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

May 15

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix

(Switch)

Ys: Memories of Celceta

(PS4)

May 19

Golf With Your Friends

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

(PS4, Switch, PC)

May 21

Biped

(Switch)

The Persistence

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

May 22

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

May 26

Minecraft Dungeons

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen

(PS4, PS Vita)

May 27

Ninjala

(Switch)

May 28

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

May 29

Bioshock: The Collection

(Switch)

XCOM 2 Collection

(Switch)

Borderlands Legendary Collection

(Switch)

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

(Switch)

What are you looking forward to this month?