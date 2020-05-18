All players will have the option to finish off their rivals more peacefully, as friendship prevails in Mortal Kombat 11 on May 26th. Ending a fight with hugs and apologies definitely appeals to me, so let’s all stop the violence and stop the Fatalities already.

“Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios today released a new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer spotlighting the return of the popular 90’s Friendships feature allowing players to take down their opponents with a hint of kindess. The new video shows off various fighters performing their own lighthearted finishing move, from Jade bursting open a festive, candy-filled piñata with her staff and Liu Kang disco dancing on an illuminated LED floor, to Sindel toasting with a glass of wine and Jax treating players to a jazz saxophone session, along with plenty of other surprising Friendships for players to discover.

Friendships will be available on 26 May as part of a FREE content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players, in conjunction with the digital-first release of the new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion. The free update will also give players access to Stage Fatalities and the new Dead Pool, Soul Chamber, Kronika’s Keep and RetroKade Stages.”

For those wanting more Mortal Kombat, there’s also the Aftermath expansion to look forward too. Three new characters will be available (Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop) as well as plenty of cosmetics to enjoy.