Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is out now

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced the latest Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, Aftermath, is out now. The DLC is available on PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One.

Aftermath continues to grow the roster of playable characters, as you’d expect. Now you can play as the following:

Fujin – The God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside brother Raiden,

Sheeva – The four armed, half human, half dragon queen of the Shokan race and,

RoboCop – The highly advanced cybernetic police officer. RoboCop also features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller from RoboCop and RoboCop 2.

Not only are there new characters but there’s also new skin packs. The expansion also includes three new character skin packs, with three skins each, to be released over time. Johnny Cage also gets the “Thanks a Million” character skin available today.

In addition all Mortal Kombat 11 owners have access to some free content from today. This includes the new Dead Pool, Soul Chamber, RetroKade and Kronika’s Keep Stages as well as stage fatalities. The popular Friendship’s feature has also made a comeback.

Those who already own MK11 can purchase the Aftermath expansion now digitally for £34.99/€39.99 or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle digitally for £39.99/€49.99.

If you’re a new player you can pick up the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection featuring all characters, story content and game modes in one package. This can be picked up digitally for £49.99/59.99.

For anyone who preordered the expansion, or any of the variants, will also receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack today. This features three new character skin variants: