New story content ‘Aftermath’ coming to Mortal Kombat II, RoboCop joins the roster

NetherRealm Studio has today announced that Mortal Kombat 11 will be receiving brand new single player story content. Titled ‘Aftermath,’ it takes place right from where Mortal Kombat ended, where Liu Kang finished off Kronika. As he and Raiden get ready to use Kronika’s Hourglass to restart history, the arrival of Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Fujin kick off an exciting new chapter in the story.

“Since the introduction of Story mode to Mortal Kombat, fans have made one thing clear – they’re always eager for more. They’re passionate about every character and want each to have their turn in the spotlight,” said Dominic Cianciolo, Story & Voiceover Director at NetherRealm Studio. “That’s why we at NetherRealm are so excited about Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. It will fulfil one of our fans’ biggest requests – a continuation of the Mortal Kombat 11 story that features our great roster of characters.”

This isn’t just additional story content, but plenty more Mortal Kombat 11 features as well, including four new stages. The Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas have been freshly designed, as well as a new stage that showcases the exterior of Kronika’s Keep. Finally, the RetroKade is, in Cianciolo’s words, “a love letter to the fans who’ve been with us since the earliest days of Mortal Kombat. It gleefully mashes up old school game stages with our more modern presentation. It’s like someone opened up a portal to NostalgiaRealm!”

The incredible artists at NetherRealm have also revived Stage Fatalities in certain arenas, and it’ll be up to the players to find which ones will have them. They’ve also brought back Friendships to Mortal Kombat, and they’re some of “the funniest, friendliest content ever seen in Mortal Kombat.”

Finally, the new characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath are Sheeva, Fujin, and 80’s movie superstar RoboCop. In the reveal trailer below, you’ll get to see how each of them look within the game, and quite frankly it looks awesome. You can now pre-order on PS4 to receive a free dynamic theme featuring Raiden and Liu Kang which was custom made by the NetherRealm team, featuring music from the game.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath releases May 26, 2020, and for all the info on the different bundles available, visit the official Mortal Kombat website for details.