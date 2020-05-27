My Arcade celebrates 40 years of PAC-MAN with Micro Player

My Arcade, the leading manufacturer of licensed retro gaming collectables, has announced the PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player.

The Player has been created in partnership with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., and features a gold-clad version of My Arcade’s popular Micro Player line. It also has lenticular labels on the cabinet sides and an arcade version of the classic PAC-MAN.

“We are extremely happy to partner with our friends at Bandai Namco to celebrate 40 years of PAC-MAN,” said Amir Navid, SVP of Product Development and Creative Director of My Arcade. “We ‘re commemorating this special occasion with a beautiful, unique collectable that is as fun to look at as it is to play, and we hope fans of the franchise enjoy it.”

The PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player features:

Full colour screen

Arcade version of PAC-MAN, specially adapted for the Micro Player

Glowing coin trap

Removable joystick

Lenticular labels that animate the classic arcade cabinet graphics.

The 40th Anniversary edition is expected to be available later this summer, priced at $39.99 USD.