My Arcade celebrates 40 years of PAC-MAN with Micro Player

by on May 27, 2020
 

My Arcade, the leading manufacturer of licensed retro gaming collectables, has announced the PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player.

The Player has been created in partnership with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., and features a gold-clad version of My Arcade’s popular Micro Player line. It also has lenticular labels on the cabinet sides and an arcade version of the classic PAC-MAN.

“We are extremely happy to partner with our friends at Bandai Namco to celebrate 40 years of PAC-MAN,” said Amir Navid, SVP of Product Development and Creative Director of My Arcade. “We ‘re commemorating this special occasion with a beautiful, unique collectable that is as fun to look at as it is to play, and we hope fans of the franchise enjoy it.”

The PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player features:

  • Full colour screen
  • Arcade version of PAC-MAN, specially adapted for the Micro Player
  • Glowing coin trap
  • Removable joystick
  • Lenticular labels that animate the classic arcade cabinet graphics.

The 40th Anniversary edition is expected to be available later this summer, priced at $39.99 USD.

Nicola Ardron

