My Arcade celebrates 40 years of PAC-MAN with Micro Player

My Arcade, the leading manufacturer of licensed retro gaming collectables, has announced the PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player.
The Player has been created in partnership with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., and features a gold-clad version of My Arcade’s popular Micro Player line. It also has lenticular labels on the cabinet sides and an arcade version of the classic PAC-MAN.
“We are extremely happy to partner with our friends at Bandai Namco to celebrate 40 years of PAC-MAN,” said Amir Navid, SVP of Product Development and Creative Director of My Arcade. “We ‘re commemorating this special occasion with a beautiful, unique collectable that is as fun to look at as it is to play, and we hope fans of the franchise enjoy it.”
The PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player features:
- Full colour screen
- Arcade version of PAC-MAN, specially adapted for the Micro Player
- Glowing coin trap
- Removable joystick
- Lenticular labels that animate the classic arcade cabinet graphics.
The 40th Anniversary edition is expected to be available later this summer, priced at $39.99 USD.