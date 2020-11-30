Hwang to be the final DLC character for SOULCALIBUR VI

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced the final DLC character for SOULCALIBUR VI.

Starting from December 2, Hwang the Korean Swordsman will make his return to fight in the SOULCALIBUR VI roster. He last appeared in 2005’s SOULCALIBUR III, and is a firm fan favourite.

His move set is characterised by a fast, agile and precise fighting style. He has a stylish array of combo kicks and swirling sword attacks.

Hwang will be the last DLC character for the game. He is available to purchase individually, and will also be part of the Season Pass 2.

