SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC heading to Nintendo Switch on May 28

It has been announced today that the next title released in the SEGA AGES series is Thunder Force AC, and it’s heading to Switch on May 28. It’ll come with plenty of enhanced features and visuals including:

Arcade Mode, a faithful adaptation of the original arcade release featuring three other unlockable ships lifted from later Thunder Force titles (FIRE LEO-04 RYNEX, FIRE LEO-04 RYNEX with the Thunder Claw weapon, and FIRE LEO-3 STYX MP Mass Production Model)

A Kids Mode to help you on your mission by providing increased attack power, additional credits (9 instead of 6), and the ability to retain your weapons even after your ship has been destroyed, among other adjustments

Two different sets of Leaderboards – “Expert” for those that play the game with its default settings enabled, and “Freestyle” for when the settings have been changed

Save and view Replays, including those from the leaderboards

There will also be a range of SEGA AGES enhancements including stereo sound for the majority of the game’s soundtrack and SFX, HD Rumble support, a CRT-like “vintage” display,” a “Cabinet” mode allowing you to relive the feel of the arcades, as well as save states so any pilot errors become a distant memory.

SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC will be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop in the Americas and Europe on May 28, 2020, for $7.99 (with commensurate European pricing).