Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remasters coming September 4

Activision has today announced that not one but two of the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games are releasing on September 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will feature all the original levels and incredible soundtracks, old school tricks and classic pro skaters, along with so much more. The game is being developed by Vicarious Visions – the team behind Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy and the Spyro Trilogy remasters.

Here’s the full list of features:

HD to the Max – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2’s amazing HD graphics allow players to pull off reverts, wall plants, lip tricks and manuals with even longer combos in brilliantly vivid detail.

Faithful Remaster – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 combines original levels, original pro skaters, tricks, and modes from the first two games in the franchise into one gnarly package.

Added Features – New tricks, secrets and more to uncover will take the original games to the next level! Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 also provides loads of gameplay options with online multiplayer modes. New features to the remaster also include even more goals than before, added challenges to amp up gameplay and more.

Sick Customisation – Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes are back! But new this time around is a robust editor enabling new ways of customisation. Players will be able to share new parks online with friends, remix already published parks with their own personal flavour, and outfit skaters with tons of customisation options.

Iconic Soundtrack – Get ready to kick, push and trick to one of the greatest videogame soundtracks ever as many iconic and fan-favourite songs from the soundtrack that defined a generation return with the new remaster.

Killer Lineup – They’re all back! Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, Chad Muska and the rest of the pro skaters from the original two games are back and brought to life in HD detail.

Watch the insane announcement trailer below: