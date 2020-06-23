Current pro skaters set to join the OGs in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2

Today, Activision was announced there’s going to be a selection of current pro skaters added to the roster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. When it releases on September 4, skaters Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk, and Tyshawn Jones will be joining the OGs.

“Modern-day skateboarding originated from a generation of skaters who grew up playing the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games,” said Michelle Bresaw, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Activision. “The world-class pro skaters we’re adding to this remaster took the tricks and combos from the videogame and made them possible in real life. We’re proud that the remaster will represent the skate culture landscape today with a diverse roster of skaters that will appeal to any gamer.”

Some of the new pros have appeared in past Tony Hawk’s games, however, it’ll be the first time they’ve all been able to grind, ollie, and kickflip in the original two games. They’ll all bring their signature tricks to the remasters throughout all of the modes and levels. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 can now be pre-ordered, and for those that pre-order digitally, you’ll get access to the Warehouse demo on August 14.

You can read more information, including local pricing, here. You can also watch the trailer for today’s announcement below: