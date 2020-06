In one of the bigger announcements from Wednesday’s PS5 “Future of Gaming” event, it was revealed Hitman III will be coming to PS5 in January 2021. In the trailer, we saw Agent 47 being hunted down, bringing the new Hitman trilogy to a close. This will be the second Hitman game that IO Interactive has developed since parting ways with Square Enix.

There was also a brief glimpse of gameplay, as Agent 47 was seen climbing a huge skyscraper in Dubai. Watch the awesome trailer below: