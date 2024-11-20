Hitman World of Assassination VR now coming in March 2025

IO Interactive has announced that Hitman World of Assassination VR is now coming to PSVR2 in March 2025, instead of December this year.

Jonathan Lacaille (Global Marketing Director, IO Interactive) took to the Official PlayStation Blog to announce this information, saying: “Initially slated for December 2024, the launch of Hitman World of Assassination on PS VR2 has been rescheduled to March 27, 2025.”

Lacaille adds: “This decision to move the release date was not made lightly; we know there was a lot of demand to bring Hitman on PS VR2, and we were excited to see the great reception following the announcement. As such, our priority will always remain to deliver an amazing experience that meets the high standards our players expect. The additional time will not only allow our team to polish the game, ensuring that every aspect is refined, immersive, and seamless, but also to add a few extras that we really wanted to include in this PS VR2 version, such as active reloading.”

Speaking of weapons, active reloading will now allow you to manually eject ammo, grab a new clip, and insert it back into your weapon, giving you full control of your gear. Depending on the situation, You can also holster your weapons on your body, allowing you to quickly hide or take your weapon out for added immersion. Finally, the sniper’s scope will now be fully usable, giving you the opportunity to show off your marksman skills. The PS VR2 version of Hitman World of Assassination also introduces positional interactions, which transform how players engage with the game world. Rather than simply pressing a button to trigger events, players are required to physically mimic actions, such as toggling a TV on or off by touching the screen, hacking CCTV footage by tapping on a keyboard, or poisoning a glass by holding and dropping a vial over it. This feature extends to opening doors, creating smoother and more natural interactions. Furthermore, quest items now remain physical and can be inspected in hand, allowing players to utilize them directly within set pieces—swiping a keycard or turning a lock in a door, for example.

Regardless of the delay, it sounds very impressive.

Hitman World of Assassination is coming to PlayStation VR2 on March 27, 2025.