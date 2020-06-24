0 comments

Project CARS 3 releasing August 28 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios have announced today that Project CARS 3 will release on August 28 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC digital. The new instalment will feature all the racing content expected from the fans, including the biggest selection of cars in the series’ history, new tracks, plus a “fully-fledged” career mode.

There will also be authentic car upgrades, customisation and personalisation options for both cars and drivers, and improved assists to welcome new players to the franchise.

