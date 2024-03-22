Sand Land gets new trailer showing off its Forest environment

Bandai Namco has revealed a new forest territory for upcoming action-RPG Sand Land which features a dangerous enemy known as Muniel. Teased in a brand new trailer, Forest Land has been imagined by creator Akira Toriyama especially for the video game and animated series, which intends to expand the world of Sand Land with new adventures.

Beyond the dunes and the scorching desert sun, lies a lush and green nation called Forest Land. Although peaceful at first glance, this place is governed by a ferocious army opposing Sand Land. Leading this force is Muniel; fearsome despite his childlike features, he is determined to save his land by getting his hands on a supply of Aquanium, a powerful but dangerous resource, and he will not back down without a fight.

The Forest Land offers new challenges for Beelzebub and his friends, and features plenty of battles against each of the new location’s army generals. Along with Ann, players will “be able to count on her courage in battle and her excellent mechanical skills to make their vehicle more efficient and powerful.”

Sand Land currently has a demo available on all platforms right now, so if it’s something players are keen to check out right now, they can. The main game is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 26. Featuring base-building, tank and vehicular warfare, and and engaging story, it’s something players are not going to want to miss.

Sand Land is shaping up nicely, and everything we’ve seen so far looks awesome. Sadly, Akira Toriyama passed away earlier this month, but the legacy he leaves behind will never be forgotten. Few reached the heights of what the Dragon Ball creator achieved, and this upcoming game further cements his genius to create interesting stories and loveable characters.

The Forest Land trailer for Sand Land can be watched below: