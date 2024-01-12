Sand Land release date confirmed for April

Bandai Namco has confirmed the release date for the upcoming adaptation of Akira Toriyama’s work for PC and consoles, and Sand Land is coming on April 26th, 2024.

There will be three versions of Sand Land available to purchase, with all available for pre-order now, each coming with a variety of goodies, digital and physical, depending on the version you buy.

Check out the new trailer announcing the release date, below.

Joining Beelzebub, the Fiend Prince, his chaperone, Thief, and Sheriff Rao, prepare to explore the vast desert and take on the Royal Army in various customisable vehicles. This unlikely team uniting humans and demons sets out on an adventure in search for the Legendary Spring capable of ending the terrible drought that has taken over the world. Together, they will travel beyond Sand Land to uncharted territories.

Here’s the breakdown of the three versions you can pre-order, and what they include:

Standard Edition

Base game

Deluxe Edition

Base game

Speed Demon Pack

My Room Furniture Set: Army Base

My Room Furniture Set: Hideout

Beelzebub Decal Set

Collector’s Edition

Base game

Speed Demon Pack

My Room Furniture Set: Army Base

My Room Furniture Set: Hideout

Beelzebub Decal Set

Beelzebub Customizable Figurine

Postcards Set

Steelbook

If you do pre-order, you will also get access to the “Survivalist Camo Pack”.

The game is based on Akira Toriyama‘s original manga work, and you’ve almost certainly heard his name before. He’s involved with Dragon Ball, and even games like Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, and more. Sand Land is a manga, anime, and now a game too. The anime is set to be coming to Disney Plus sometime in 2024, so it’s a busy year for fans of the franchise.

Sand Land will be coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on April 26th.