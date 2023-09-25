Sand Land gets a new trailer showcasing the story

Over the weekend Bandai Namco released a new Sand Land trailer, revealing more about its story. The game is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, PC, and XBox Series S|X, though it has no firm release date just yet. It’s based on the Japanese Manga series that’s been running since 2000 that was written by Akira Toriyama (yes, the same Toriyama who created Dragon Ball).

Bandai Namco explains that this new Sand Land trailer “shows more about this world turned into a scorching desert, where the greed of the King makes life impossible for its inhabitants by controlling access to water. Sheriff Rao strongly believes another oasis, capable of ending the terrible drought, is here somewhere”.

The trailer attempts to answer questions like “How did this unlikely alliance between humans and demons come to be, and what is their goal?”, so let’s get into it, below, and we’ve also dropped the official word on the story as well.

In order to find this Legendary Spring, Rao knows he cannot undertake this dangerous journey alone and travels to the Demon Village to seek help. With the consent of the King of Demons, Beelzebub the Friend Prince and his chaperone Thief join Sheriff Rao on their thirstiest adventure ever, searching the world for this life-saving spring. As they progress in their journey, the group realises they shouldn’t let their guard down as heat and thirst are not their only enemies. General Are, accompanied by the Royal Army, will pursue Beelzebub and his companions around the world and try to stop them.

Steam lists the game as “coming soon”, but no firm release date has been announced for Sand Land. The official description on Steam also says it’s an “action RPG where you become the main character as Beelzebub, a Fiend Prince”, which sounds pretty interesting.