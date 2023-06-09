Bandai Namco announced Sand Land, a new action RPG

Bandai Namco has revealed Sand Land, a new action RPG based on the classic manga from Akira Toriyama is in development.

For those not aware of the name, Toriyama is also the author of Dragon Ball (and Dr. Slump), and is about a desert world where humans are experiencing extreme water shortages, and “Beelzebub, the Fiend Prince, and Rao, a small-town sheriff, form a tag team and set off on an adventure in search of a hidden water source”.

The project was announced back in December 2022, and is being made in co-production with Bandai Namco’s Filmworks studio, Sunrise, and Anima Inc, and will be coming to PC (Steam), PS4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage. Play as and watch the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao, and demon Thief set off on an adventure in search of a Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. Introducing himself as a “super evil fiend”, Beelzebub has a pure heart like a little boy but has superhuman strength and telepathic abilities. Rao, a small-town sheriff, seeks the aid of demons to save all of Sand Land from the water shortage. Thief, a wise old demon with thieving abilities also accompanies Beelzebub and Rao on their adventure. Playing as Beelzebub, players will be able to explore a vast world accompanied by his unlikely group of demons and humans. Whether roaming in various vehicles, or traveling by foot, players will encounter dangers as well as helpful characters they meet in the vast desert while uncovering Sand Land’s many secrets. Vehicular and character combat is a big part of the action in the game. Players will have access to a variety of vehicles that they can customize and equip with loadouts to traverse the desert, overcome obstacles, and take on a diverse assortment of mighty foes.

