Sand Land gets a new trailer “Sandstorm”, featuring a song you know

It was bound to happen, but Sand Land has gotten a new trailer with Darude’s Sandstorm backing it, musically. Aside from using the song, it’s another chance to get a good look at the game, developed by the studio behind the recent Luffy adventure, One Piece Odyssey, which, incidentally, is coming to Switch this year.

The trailer has the tagline: “Sometimes it takes a little evil 😈. Fiend Prince Beelzebub must defy heaven to save the world in this exciting Sandstorm trailer for Sand Land“. It’s also a reminder that you can still pre-order and get the survivalist camo pack which can be applied to customisable vehicles in the game.

Check out the new trailer below, and channel your inner (late) nineties raver with some headphones and large sunglasses.

Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage – SAND LAND. Meet the Fiend Prince Beelzebub, his chaperone Thief, and the fearless Sheriff Rao, and follow the team on an extraordinary adventure in search of the Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. The end is only the beginning, as beyond this arid ground lies a new realm to explore. In this action-RPG, players will find a nostalgic and heartwarming world created by Akira Toriyama, where you will become the main character Beelzebub. Learn how to control his powers and lead your company of heroic misfits exploring the legendary world of SAND LAND. Beware of the many dangers that populate it: between bandits, fierce wildlife, and the Royal Army, reaching the spring won’t be easy! Use your tact and imagination to develop tanks and other vehicles that will help you navigate this vast land, using a wide array of part combinations.

Sand Land is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam on April 26th. A demo is also available now.