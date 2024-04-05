Tekken 8 Soundtrack is heading to vinyl, pre-orders now open

Any long-standing fan of Tekken will likely tell you that the music is as important as the gameplay itself. Long lauded for the high quality of the soundtrack, Bandai Namco have today announced that they will be working with Laced Records to bring the music of Tekken 8 to vinyl.

You can now head to Laced Records’ website and preorder the huge 5-disc boxset, as well as check out the soundtracks to all 10 Tekken games, including repressed versions of Tekken, Tekken 2 and Tekken 3 soundtracks.

The Tekken 8 soundtrack comes in a rigid slipcase, while the double LP will come with a widespined outer sleeve. Each features artwork from the Tekken team, primarily Bandai Namco illustrator Samuel Donato. Fans will recognise series stalwarts Jin and Jun Kazama, and Kazuya Mishima, alongside new characters Victor Chevalier, Reina, and Azucena.

Many regulat Tekken composers feature on the soundtrack, including Hiroshi Okubo, Yoshihito Yano, Rio Hamamoto, Sho Okada, Shogo Nomura, and Yuu Miyake. If you choose to buy via Laced Records, you could also pick up the Laced Exclusive Edition double LP with solid pink and blue discs. The standard 5LP Boxset and double LP without the fancy discs will be available from standard 3rd party retailers.

In our review of Tekken 8, which you can read here, Chris White said:

Tekken 8 feels like a new fighter in its approach to its reliance on aggression and precision. The Heat Gauge is a fantastic addition as while it does give you an opportunity to do more damage, it also can’t be taken advantage of thanks to the small window it can be used. The story is on a massive scale that brings every fighter together for a grand tale that spans every continent, and the wealth of modes and content, especially for single player, is great. It looks incredible, and the way in which the cutscenes transition to combat always caught me off guard.

Tekken 8 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.