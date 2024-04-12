Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs coming to consoles and PC in May

Bandai Namco has announced that Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will launch for PC and consoles on May 9th, and that pre-orders are open now for both standard and deluxe editions of the game.

Apparently the game includes elimination mode where players of “any rank can compete and earn Tokens to redeem on customisation items”, as well as a ranked mode where “players battle against similarly skilled opponents from around the world and gain Rank XP earning their place on the leaderboards”. It’s a 64 player game, so you can customise your avatar with body, face, and head cosmetics. There’s also a friend system so you can play with people you know.

Check out the trailer for the game, which is curiously labelled the “offense version”):

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is a raucous take on PAC-MAN multiplayer, featuring cross-play for the first time and amping up gameplay with 64-player battles, a variety of colourful interconnected mazes, customisable PACs, and Power Items that not only boost players’ abilities but can also help the GHOSTS chase down the competition. Chomp Champs captures PAC-MAN’s insatiable appetite in a game where everything except the maze is edible. In the game, players must eat their way through multiple interconnected mazes to become the Chomp Champ – a.k.a. the last PAC standing at the end of each match. Gain the upper hand on other players or turn the tables against GHOSTS by utilising a variety of Power Items which give PAC-MAN shields, enhanced speed, and more. Players can also sabotage their competition by using Power Items that help the GHOSTS. Not only will they be able to chomp through PAC-MAN’s regular diet of dots and fruit, but they can also chomp through other players’ PACs in true competitive head-to-head battles.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is coming to PC via Steam, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 on May 9th. Pre-orders are open now.