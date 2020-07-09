Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle gets new characters and story events

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc is celebrating 5 years of Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle! With any celebration usually comes gifts and this fifth anniversary is no different. New characters, story events and daily login bonuses are what you have to look forward to.

You can now summon fusion characters Gogeta and Vegito! They can also be Dokkan Awakened into Legendary Rare (LR) characters giving them their own Active Skills and voice lines.

The new Story Events will be featuring Dragon Ball Super: Brolly and the Future Trunks Saga from the Dragon Ball Super anime series. Within these events, as well as representing a big expansion to in-game content, you can recruit Broly (Kid), Vegeta (Kid) and Zamasu to your team.

Lastly is the daily login bonuses. Players who log in each day, from July 6 to August 10, will receive a bonus, hence the daily login bonus addition. For the first day players will receive 45 Dragon Stones, “55” Special Summon Tickets and Super Saiyan God SS Goku. Not too shabby for day one.

That’s not all as there’s also a trailer to go along with the Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle celebrations which you can check out below.