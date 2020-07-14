Latest Stadia Connect reveals new games and exclusives for the platform

Today, the latest Google Stadia Connect event announced a range of new games coming to the streaming platform. Some are old favourites new to the Google device, whilst others are brand-new exclusives not available anywhere else. Check out below to see a full round-up of the games that were announced:

Outcasters (Stadia exclusive)

From famed developers Splash Damage comes Outcasters, a vibrant and accessible competitive online multiplayer game set in a distinctly stylised vinyl world. Built off the incredible multiplayer experiences Splash Damage is known for players battle each other for glory, rewards and millions of customisations to make their Caster as unique as you are. Face off in matches up to eight players as you sharp-shoot, bounce and spring your way to success across colorful combat arenas.

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Stadia exclusive)

From the team at Robot Entertainment, Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. All new War Scenarios pit players and their friends against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders. Orcs Must Die! 3 is the long-awaited successor to the award-winning series. Orcs Must Die! 3 will be claimable for free in Stadia Pro, or $29.99 without Pro.

New developers

It was also announced that various new developers would now be working with Stadia Games and Entertainment team to create Only on Stadia content, including Harmonix, Uppercut Games, and Supermassive Games. It is hoped bringing such talent to focus on Stadia content will yield some interesting content moving forward. We’ll keep our eyes peeled as to what that means over the coming months.

Newly Announced Games

There was also a raft of new games announced for Google Stadia too. See all the details below:

Super Bomberman R Online (First on Stadia; launching Fall 2020)

One Hand Clapping (Early Access; First on Stadia; live with Stadia Connect)

Hitman, Hitman 2 (both September 1) and Hitman 3 (January 2021)

Outriders (Holiday 2020)

Hello Neighbor (September 20) and Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek (Holiday 2020)

Both titles will be playable in Stadia Pro when they launch.

Dead by Daylight (Cross-play all platforms; cross-progression with Nintendo Switch and PC)

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Season 8 (July 30)

Serious Sam 4 (Stadia and PC only at launch; August 2020)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (September 18)

PGA TOUR 2K21 (August 21)

NBA 2k21 (Fall 2020)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Fall 2020)