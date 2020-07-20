Spider-Man: Miles Morales to have a 4K/60 FPS Performance Mode

Announced via Insomniac Games Twitter account, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have an optional 4K/60 FPS Performance Mode. Although nothing has been confirmed, it seems as though Insomniac Games will give players the option to choose between visual quality (featuring ray tracing) at 4K/ 30FPS, or speed and performance at 4K/60FPS. We will keep you posted with more information when it is released.

Swing through the city like never before on PS5 with an optional 4K / 60fps Performance Mode. #MilesMoralesPS5 #SpiderManPS5 pic.twitter.com/FhPEPLjnKL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 20, 2020