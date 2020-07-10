Team Rocket story event now available in Pokémon Masters

0 comments
Today, DeNA and The Pokémon Comapny has announced that Team Rocket AKA Jesse, James, and Meowth, has been added to a story event in Pokémon Masters. Titled “Double Trouble,” you’ll be able to join Team Rocket as they go in search for a shiny version of the Mythical Pokémon Celebi. Available now until September 17 at 6:59am BST, players that complete the in-game event will also be able to add the Poison-type sync pair of Jessie and Arbok to their teams.
Along with the new story event, DeNA has also announced new content coming to Pokémon Masters, including:
- Legendary Arena Event Featuring Cobalion: In the Legendary Arena, players battle against an extremely powerful Legendary Pokémon using only a limited number of sync pairs. While HP damage to the opponent carries over after each battle, opponents in the Legendary Arena have an exceptionally high HP, requiring players to carefully strategize on how to take down their powerful foe. In this event, players will take on the Legendary Pokémon Cobalion until 21st July at 06:59AM BST for players who have completed Chapter 2 of the Main Story.
- Lucy & Seviper Now Available: The Tech-type sync pair of Lucy & Seviper is available in the sync pair Spotlight Scout until 24th July at 06:59AM BST. This sync pair uses moves like Poison Fang and Sludge Bomb, which can leave their opponent poisoned. Players can combine these moves with this sync pair’s sync move, Pike Queen Poison Fang, which deals more damage when the opponent is poisoned.
- Plumeria & Salazzle Return: The Poison-type sync pair of Plumeria & Salazzle has returned and will be available in the sync pair Spotlight Scout until 24th July at 06:59AM BST.
- Poison-Type Training Event: This in-game event allows players to more easily strengthen their Poison-type sync pairs, as well as exchange items for power-ups to Koga & Crobat’s sync grid. The event is available until 24th July at 06:59AM BST for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story.