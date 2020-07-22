Yakuza: Like a Dragon Confirmed For PlayStation 5, New Trailer Released

SEGA’s balls-to-the-wall RPG, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, has a new trailer. If you want to see a bunch of middle-aged “heroes” battle construction vehicles or summon a tempest of pigeons, then this game is for you.

Check out the “Heroes of Tomorrow” trailer:

In a flurry of announcements, the English voice cast has been revealed, including the wonderful George Takei. Takei plays Masumi Arakawa, a “powerful patriarch whose dissolution of the Tojo Clan’s yakuza empire sets into motion the conflict at the heart of this complex, winding narrative.”

There will also be a Day One version of the game, renamed the “Day Ichi Edition” (“Ichi” means “one” in Japanese).

The Day Ichi Edition, available for $59.99 in digital format, includes the Legends Costume Set incorporating eight costumes representing fan-favourite figures from the Yakuza series, from Kazuma Kiryu to Daigo Dojima. A physical edition, called the Day Ichi SteelBook Edition, also includes the Legends Costume Set and comes in a stylish SteelBook® for your collection. The Hero Edition (for $69.99, available in digital format) includes all features from the Day IchiEdition, as well as the Job Set, which adds two new playable jobs – the guitar-shredding Devil Rocker and the naginata-wielding Matriarch, and the Management Mode Set, which contains a wide selection of additional employees for the expansive Management Mode minigame. Lastly, the Legendary Hero Edition (for $89.99, available in digital format) includes all Hero Edition content as well as the full in-game Crafting Set, Karaoke Set, Ultimate Costume Set and Stat Boost Set.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will release in November on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. While the Xbox Series X currently has no release date, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be a launch title for Microsoft’s new console, taking advantage of the Smart Delivery system.

A PlayStation 5 version was also announced today, releasing at a later date. A PS5 upgrade path is also “being planned” but will be announced at a later date.