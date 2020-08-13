Assassin’s Creed’s Ezio joins AFK Arena today

Lilith Games and Ubisoft have today announced a new official partnership that will see Ezio from the Assassin’s Creed franchise join mobile hit AFK Arena from today. The indie fantasy-based RPG mobile game for iOS and Android features a unique art style, rich lore and world-building, with various gameplay modes and a grind free gameplay mechanic. Ezio is probably the most iconic assassin from Ubisoft’s open world series, and it’ll give AFK Arena players the opportunity to play as the legend.

“We’re excited to see AFK Arena’s core audience continuing to explode across the globe and we’re thrilled to add Ezio from Assassin’s Creed to our hero line up from today,” said Xiao Dong, Producer of AFK Arena at Lilith Games.

AFK Arena has been downloaded a whopping 40 million times, celebrating its first birthday in June this year. It was nominated for Google Play’s Best of 2019 User’s Choice Best Game Award, and continues to be played by fans, with constant support, content and updates. You can watch the Ezio announcement trailer below: