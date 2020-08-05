Fortnite Joyride update adds vehicles to the Battle Royale

In the constantly evolving world of Fortnite, new content is always just around the corner. Today, the Fortnite Joyride update adds vehicles to the game. You can tool about in one of four cars now in the game, alone or with your squad.
“The first drivable cars arrive in Fortnite with today’s Joy Ride update… available now!
Players can now drop on the island, hop in a ride to escape the scene or take their squad for a spin with four unique vehicles — Islander Prevalent, Victor Motors Whiplash, OG Bear, and Titano Mudflap.
Run out of gas? Players can find a Gas Pump or grab one of the refillable Gas Cans scattered around the island. Players who’d like a distraction can even blast some tunes on the channel that fits their vibe with all-new radio stations”
I may have to see if I can drive my way to a Victory Royale later, because the Fortnite Joyride update update looks like a lot of fun. Hopefully cars won’t break the game quite so much as planes did, and we can drive away to our heart’s content for months to come.