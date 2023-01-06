Deathverse: Let it Die will be shutting down servers this July

Supertrick Games and GungHo Entertainment has announced that the Deathverse: Let it Die servers will be shutting down in July, less than a year after it launched. This isn’t the end for the game, however, as the suspension of the service will involve a “commitment to reexamining core mechanics of the game and significantly improving it for eventual re-release”, so it will be back.

The official time it’ll stop working is 7pm PDT on July 18th (which is 3am July 19th in the UK), and the team says it wants to “deeply apologize to our loyal players for the sudden notice”.

The official statement reads as follows:

There is no doubt that we experienced some challenges since the launch of our game, particularly with regards to in-game matchmaking and lag. We deeply apologize for these issues that may have caused an inconvenience to our players. While we have tried various solutions to some degree of success, we have not been able to resolve the underlying problems. As a result, the development and operations teams have made the decision to temporarily suspend the game’s services while we redevelop Deathverse: Let it Die. This was a difficult decision for us to make. However, we believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players. Considering how much time goes into developing a game–and that there’s a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime–it’s impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time. We will be doing our utmost to prepare for the re-release so that our current community can enjoy the game alongside many more new players in the future. We greatly appreciate your understanding and support.

Sales of the Death Metal will end on February 7th, if you are still playing and want to keep playing and using it from then, and while Season 2’s new content will be released as planned, new content for Season 3 will only be partially released.

Deathverse: Let it Die was released on October 5th, 2022, and we previewed it ahead of release, with Mick Fraser saying “Deathverse: Let it Die is shaping up to be a colourful, likeable multiplayer game that just happens to be set in a brutal, unforgiving future dystopia. It’s effortlessly funny, knowingly camp, varied enough to pull people in and accessible enough to keep them. Although there will undoubtedly be more to see after launch, what I’ve played so far has my attention fully trained on Supertrick Games”.

Deathverse: Let it Die is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.